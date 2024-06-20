Triunity awarded project management support consultant contract by Denver RTD

Triunity, a H.W. Lochner, Inc. company, has entered into an agreement with the Denver Regional Transportation District (Denver RTD) for its Project Management Support Consultant contract. Triunity will be responsible for overseeing design, construction, repair, renovation and replacement projects for transit infrastructure throughout the Denver Metro area.

Triunity will serve as an extension of Denver RTD's staff supporting various upcoming projects, including the $152 million, multi-phased project to reconstruct the 30-year-old light-rail track in downtown Denver, Colo. The first of its kind in the agency's history, the project will enhance safety and mobility, address deteriorating transit infrastructure and prolong the design life of key transportation assets.

The first phase, which begins construction in June of 2024, will concentrate on five at-grade street-running track segments at intersections in the Downtown Loop, including removing and reconstructing all aging rail infrastructure, crossties and ballast. Subsequent phases plan to employ alternative delivery approaches to increase collaboration and enhance project delivery timelines.

"Triunity is proud to continue our partnership with [Denver] RTD, supporting their ongoing mission of making lives better through connections. We look forward to working with the agency and other stakeholders to elevate the city's infrastructure and reinforce [Denver] RTD's unwavering commitment to the community," said Jonnie Thomas, PE, Lochner board director and transit & rail principal.

Triunity has served Denver RTD for more than 20 years, including work on the West Corridor Rail Line, North Metro Commuter Rail Line, I-225 Corridor and Denver Union Station.