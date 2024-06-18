HART energizes third rail of Skyline system from Aloha Stadium Station to Middle Street Station

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has begun the energizing process on the “third rail” for the second operating segment of the Skyline rail system, from the Aloha Stadium Station to the Middle Street Station.

The energization of the third rail marks a milestone in the construction of the second segment of the rail system and will allow for the commencement of certain testing along the section of the system. HART notes that as testing activities begin, the public will soon see trains moving along the rail guideway from the Aloha Stadium Station, past the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Pearl Harbor to the Middle Street Station. The segment of Skyline is expected to open for service in late 2025.

Along the entire rail system, the energized third rail provides power to the trains and carries 750 volts of electricity. HART emphasizes that any contact with the third rail poses an immediate fatality risk. While the guideway and rail stations along the second segment may look complete, they remain active work zones and access to secured rail facilities and the guideway is strictly prohibited.