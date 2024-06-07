Gannett Fleming awarded program management consultant contract for MDOT MTA Red Line

A Program Management Consultant service contract has been aproved by the Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) for the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) in support of the Baltimore Red Line. The eight-year, $100 million contract, awarded to Gannett Fleming will enable the project team to further advance preliminary engineering activities such as project design, schedule development and environmental reviews. A General Engineering Consultant contract is expected to be awarded later this summer.

“The approval of this critical contract is another major step in our efforts to build the Baltimore Red Line,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “This is a much-needed project for our region and our team is committed to delivering it as quickly as possible.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore relaunched the Baltimore Red Line in June 2023 with a commitment to deliver the project as quickly as feasible. The Red Line has restarted the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to examine potential environmental impacts from the project.

In accordance with NEPA, the FTA and MTA will prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for the Red Line. The review will build upon previous technical work, environmental analysis and engagement activities, as well as recent local and regional planning studies. The SEIS provides the framework with which the Red Line considers changes to address project impacts.