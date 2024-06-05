MBTA to begin replacement of South Elm Bridge on Haverhill Line July 15

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will begin work to completely replace the South Elm Bridge, which carries the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line over South Elm Street between Bradford and Haverhill stations, on July 15, extending through next year.

Built in 1906, MBTA notes the South Elm Bridge is beyond its useful life and ready to be replaced. Using accelerated bridge construction techniques to reduce customer and traffic impacts, the MBTA will replace the nearly-120-year-old bridge with a modern single-span structure with a useful life of 75 years. The new structure will include a ballasted steel deck, which means a smoother ride for passengers. The MBTA will also perform roadway, sidewalk and drainage improvements along South Elm Street. When construction is complete, Haverhill Line passengers will be provided with a safer, more resilient and more reliable ride with fewer service disruptions related to the old bridge.

To accommodate this project, Haverhill Station will temporarily close beginning July 15 through summer 2025. During the closure, passengers will be asked to board and disembark at Bradford, which MBTA says is about a half mile from Haverhill and features a parking lot with more than 300 spaces and includes outdoor bike storage racks. A van for all passengers, including those with accessibility needs, will operate on a continuous loop between Bradford and Haverhill.

With an overall budget of approximately $20.3 million, design for the South Elm Bridge Replacement Project was completed in 2022 and finalized in 2023. Construction prep work began in May 2024, major construction will begin at the end of July 2024, bridge work is anticipated to be complete in July 2025 and substantial completion of all construction is expected in fall 2025. The total construction contract value is approximately $14.1 million.