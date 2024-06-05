CTA advances construction on RLE Project

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is advancing construction on the Red Line Extension (RLE) Project. The next phase in the project is to relocate utility equipment and property demolition during summer 2024 to make way for the new 5.6-mile RLE from 95th St. Terminal to 130th St. with four new Red Line stations near 103rd St., 111th St., Michigan Avenue and 130th St., each of which is expected to include bus, bike, pedestrian and parking facilities.

“The Red Line Extension Project is coming to the Far South Side of Chicago and this summer we will take a huge leap forward by starting the groundwork necessary to build new Red Line tracks and stations,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “As a native South Sider, I am proud to deliver on CTA’s promise to transit customers and local residents of new affordable, convenient and reliable Red Line service, as well as bring a wealth of job and training opportunities to residents.”

The RLE Project will also build a new rail yard and related rail facilities near 120th St. to improve operational efficiency for the entire Red Line and CTA system. Construction is expected to start in late 2025 and be completed by the end of 2029. CTA anticipates awarding a design-build contract for the RLE in 2024.

The RLE will provide a new, more direct connection to the Red Line. Once the extension opens, it is expected to provide up to 30 minutes of time savings to riders traveling from the future 130th Station to the loop. CTA notes the project will also generate long-lasting economic benefits for the Far South Side via small business and workforce/career opportunities with RLE and CTA, as well as new economic development in the project area.