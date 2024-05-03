Work on Lower Don Bridge begins as part of Ontario Line.

Metrolinx has begun construction on the new Lower Don Bridge that will carry Ontario Line trains across the Don River between the Corktown and Riverside communities.

In 2023, construction crews cleared the area, relocated a watermain that went beneath the railway and shifted the existing train tracks. The work was completed to prepare the site for the start of bridge construction.

The tracks needed to be shifted because the Ontario Line will run alongside GO Trains in the shared rail corridor in the area. Shifting the tracks makes it possible for continued GO service during Ontario Line construction and makes space for new Ontario Line tracks.

With the site now cleared and utilities moved to a new spot, construction on the new bridge’s east support structure (or abutment) is starting with installation of two concrete and steel piers that will support the foundation of the bridge. Once the east side is completed, work crews will move onto the west support structure.

The new bridge will be built north of the existing Lower Don Bridge over the Don Valley Parkway and the Don River.

The new bridge will connnect a new subway line being built in Toronto, Ontario, and is one of the ways Metrolinx is improving and building transit to reduce congestion across the region. The subway is expected see nearly 400,000 daily boardings and will reduce major crowding at the existing Union and Bloor-Yonge subway stations by up to 14 and 22 percent, respectively.