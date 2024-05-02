MBTA removes 19 safety speed restrictions on Blue Line

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has completed critical track work on the Blue Line. Crews were able to lift 19 safety-related speed restrictions along more than five miles of the Blue Line, gaining back more than three minutes of travel time for riders. The Blue Line is now free of all speed restrictions and there are now less than 100 speed restrictions across the MBTA system for the first time since March 2023.

The success of this Blue Line diversion was achieved through the collaborative effort between contractor crews and the MBTA workforce – much of the work was able to be successfully completed due to the assistance and expertise of the MBTA’s Maintenance of Way Department. During the height of the work performed, more than 200 workers from five contractor groups alongside MBTA track maintenance, signals, capital, power, facilities and logistics forces all worked across the Blue Line.

To accomplish this work, Blue Line service was replaced with shuttle buses between Maverick and Wonderland every day from April 17 to April 21. Beginning April 22, the Blue Line service suspension was shifted between Airport and Wonderland. It was previously anticipated that Blue Line train service would resume on April 28 but the service suspension was extended two days to April 30 to allow crews additional time to complete the promised work. Evening Blue Line service was also suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights April 9 through April 11.

“Thank you to our riders and the communities that we serve for your patience and flexibility as we completed critical work to repair and replace track infrastructure along the entire Blue Line,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “With each diversion, we are fulfilling our commitment to giving our riders the safe and more reliable trip that they deserve.”