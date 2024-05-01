Transit Integrators BC named preferred proponent for Surrey Langley SkyTrain systems and trackwork contract.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project has been launched with the government of British Columbia's selection of Transit Integrators BC to design and build the systems and trackwork.

The Transit Integrators BC team is comprised of:

AtkinsRéalis Major Projects Inc.

AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc.

Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd.

Transit Integrators BC will start initial design work and planning for the systems and trackwork of the project. Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd. is a Surrey-based company that has contributed to previous SkyTrain projects, including the original Expo Line, Millennium Line, Canada Line and the Evergreen extension.

Works related to the guideway and stations components of the project are underway along the new SkyTrain route, including work to relocate power lines and prepare for the start of major construction this year.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometer (9.4-mile) extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Center, the first rapid-transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years.

Once complete, the project will provide high-quality and low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and across Metro Vancouver. Passengers will be able to travel between Langley City and Surrey Center in approximately 22 minutes and between Langley and downtown Vancouver in just more than an hour.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is being delivered through three separate contracts. In April 2024, the government of British Columbia announced the selection of South Fraser Station Partners to design and build eight new stations for the project, including cycling and walking paths around the new stations.

In March 2024, the government of British Columbia announced that SkyLink Guideway Partners has been chosen as the preferred proponent to design, build and finance the elevated guideway and associated roadworks, utilities and active transportation elements of the project.

Requests for proposals for all three phases were issued in early 2023 and formal contract announcements are anticipated in the coming months. Major construction on Surrey Langley Skytrain is expected to begin this year.