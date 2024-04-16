South Fraser Station Partners named preferred proponent for Surrey Langley SkyTrain station contract.

The government of British Columbia named the preferred proponent selected to design and build eight new stations as a part of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project. The project will also include cycling and walking paths around the new stations.

Two teams were shortlisted for the project in March 2023 and, following a competitive procurement process, the province of British Columbia has chosen South Fraser Station Partners to enter into contract negotiations. The South Fraser Station Partners team is comprised of:

Aecon Constructors, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.

Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc.

Pomerleau BC Inc.

AECOM Canada Ltd.

As the province of British Columbia enters contract negotiations with South Fraser Station Partners, the team will start early works on the project, such as pre-construction site surveys, locating utilities, geotechnical drilling and station design work.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometer (9.9-mile) extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre, the first rapid-transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years.

Other early works are underway along the Fraser Highway corridor, including work to relocate power lines and prepare for the start of major construction this year.

Once complete, the project will provide high-quality, low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and across Metro Vancouver, B.C. Major construction is expected to begin this year.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is being delivered through three separate contracts. Last month, the province of British Columbia announced that SkyLink Guideway Partners has been chosen as the preferred proponent to design, build and finance the elevated guideway and associated roadworks, utilities and active transportation elements of the project.

The competitive selection process for the systems and trackwork contract is ongoing. Requests for proposals for all three phases were issued in early 2023. Formal contract-award announcements are anticipated in the coming months.