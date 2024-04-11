SANDAG to begin construction on Phase 5 of Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization project.

Construction is set to begin on Phase 5 of the San Diego Association of Government’s (SANDAG) Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization project. The new phase will install additional columns and retaining walls, provide drainage improvements and enhance other stabilization and erosion control measures to protect the bluff toe, support the railroad and reinforce the bluffs. Stabilization areas will be revegetated with California native species.

SANDAG construction crews have started building sea walls below 11th St. Most construction work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and during prescheduled nights and weekends. SANDAG notes work hours will depend on tidal levels.

Work activities will include drilling holes, installing piles (or underground support columns) in the holes and pouring concrete. The work is necessary to protect the base of the bluffs from erosion.

The agency notes that while crews build sea walls on the beach, flaggers will be present to safely direct equipment to and from the work area. Crews will use the North Torrey Pines State Beach parking lot as a staging area for heavy equipment and to access the beach.

Work will occur in various locations along the LOSSAN rail tracks on the upper and lower bluffs and the beach between 15th St. and the bridge at North Torrey Pines Road. Construction will not impact daily rail service or beach access (from existing public access points).

SANDAG will closely monitor bird nesting and grunion runs to ensure there are no disturbances from construction. Project materials and equipment will be stored in the area near Ocean Front and 18th St, as well as in a small section of the Torrey Pines State Beach North parking lot.

Crews will work to minimize impacts. Construction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather and other variables.

More information on the project can be found at SANDAG’s website.