Regular service returns on MTA F and M trains following eight-month track replacement project.

Regular service has returned on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) F and M trains at 21 St.-Queensbridge station F and Roosevelt Island station F following an eight-month track replacement project and other repairs on the 63 St. line. The return of regular service included repairs between 47–50 St’s.–Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, N.Y., and 36 St. in Queens.

Crews removed existing tracks and constructed new concrete roadbed and track, installed 25,643 feet of new third rail with protection board, brackets and insulators, removed and replaced cables, installed new signals. repaired spalled concrete and cracks and sealed active leaks.

“This project is a great example of the MTA building better, faster and cheaper with a major track replacement project completed on time and on budget,” said MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “The work undertaken to reconstruct new track, third rail, signals and to seal active leaks will result in a more reliable and comfortable ride.”

“It’s great to meet with Queens and Manhattan customers as we restore full service on the line following the on-time completion of critical track replacement work,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “I appreciate riders’ patience during the project and now they can look forward to modern, reliable tracks that will deliver faster, cleaner and safer service for decades to come.”

This project is the final of three in the MTA’s 2020 – 2024 Capital Plan that has replaced all direct fixation track in the subway system that dates back to the 1980s. The new track improves reliability, mitigates leaks preventing future corrosion and deterioration and extends the life of existing infrastructure for another 50 years.