MBTA removes seven safety speed restrictions on Orange Line

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has completed critical track work on the Orange Line. Crews accomplished the critical work due to unencumbered access to track areas while Orange Line service was suspended between Jackson Square and North Station for four days from March 18 to March 21.

“With each step, we are following through on our commitment to rebuild our tracks to give our riders the improved reliable trip they deserve. I’m proud of the dedicated workforce that worked in a short window of time while delivering on significant work along the Orange Line corridor,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “There is much more to do and we are determined to make tough decisions to prioritize work while balancing the need to ensure the public has sufficient options to use mass transportation alternatives. We thank riders for their patience and understanding as we continue reinvesting in our infrastructure and make important progress to give them a system that they can rely on and be proud of.”