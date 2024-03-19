Skanska deploys electric tandem roller on L.A. Metro Purple extension project

Skanska is piloting a zero-emissions electric compaction roller on the Los Angeles Purple (D Line) Extension Transit Project. The Wirtgen Group’s battery-powered HAMM HD 12e VV is one of only five pre-production models in North America and is among the first all-electric compactors to be employed on an ongoing project in the United States.

The battery-powered electric compaction roller is designed to have the same capabilities as a conventional diesel compaction roller. Skanska is currently using the roller in the compaction of subgrade and crushed aggregates at the Fairfax station. The pilot will test the capability, durability, sustainability and operator acceptance of the machinery on the active project.

“The HAMM HD 12e VV pilot serves as an important steppingstone in the evolution of lower-emission construction practices while aligning with Skanska’s commitment to a more sustainable future,” said Mason Ford, director of sustainability and equipment services for Skanska USA Civil. “Through participation in pilots like these, we have the opportunity to learn how we can further advance sustainable innovation and the electrification of equipment on construction jobsites.”

The HD 12e VV, provided by Sunbelt Rentals, is the second fully electric piece of equipment piloted by Skanska on the D Line Extension Transit Project, as Skanska previously piloted a a zero-emissions electric excavator.