PRT to conduct independent review of Monongahela Incline.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) will conduct an independent review of the Monongahela Incline to better understand the causes of a string of issues that have led to the 154-year-old funicular's closure multiple times during the past year.

The aim is to ensure the safety and reliability of the historic 154-year-old funicular. The review will be conducted by an objective third party and overseen by a committee, which will include local stakeholders, including affected business owners.

“We recognize the significance of maintaining such a historic asset. However, recent years have posed significant challenges,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “This independent review demonstrates our commitment to providing safe, reliable transportation. The Monongahela Incline is a cherished part of Pittsburgh's heritage and we are dedicated to its preservation for future generations."

PRT is in talks with a third-party consultant to conduct the review. PRT will form the Monongahela Incline Review Committee with community officials in the next week.

"Transparency and accountability are paramount. We will publicly share the review's findings and recommendations and take necessary actions to enhance safety and performance,” Kelleman said.

Constructed in 1870, the Monongahela Incline is the oldest continuously operating funicular in the United States. PRT closed the incline in August 2022 for an $8.2 million upgrade, reopening it in March 2023. Since then, closures have occurred due to mechanical and electrical issues, including a recent closure on March 5. Repairs have been completed and investigations into the cause of the recent failure are ongoing.