Government of Canada to invest more than C$13.5 million to support 112 rail projects in Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas.

The government of Canada will be investing more than C$13.5 million (US$10 million) to support 112 rail projects in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, areas through the Rail Safety Improvement Program.

The Rail Safety Improvement Program provides funds for projects that aim to improve rail safety at grade crossings and along rail lines. It provides investments in rail infrastructure, helps address climate change resiliency, supports innovative solutions through research studies and new technology pilot projects and helps educate Canadians on railway safety through outreach and awareness initiatives. Since the inception of the Rail Safety Improvement Program in 2016, it has supported more than 1,000 projects across Canada, for a total investment of more than C$230 million (US$171.1 million).

Close to C$280,000 (US$208,243) has been allocated for a grade crossing improvement project near the historic former Unionville train station in Markham. Pedestrian gates, fencing and other protective measures have been added at the GO Train crossing on Main Street Unionville. The project is one of a dozen in Markham that have been approved through this round of Rail Safety Improvement Program funding.

“We’re investing to improve the safety of Canadians, especially those who work and live along our railway lines. The projects we’re funding in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas and across Ontario will keep our communities safe and our railway systems efficient,” said Pablo Rodriquez, Ontario’s minister of transport.

“We have railway crossings throughout Markham and throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas. Knowing that the government of Canada is making these crossings safer will help people in our many neighborhoods feel safer as they travel to and from their homes, jobs, schools or any other destination,” said Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville Paul Chiang.