Brightline to add station in downtown Stuart and Martin County

Martin County and the city of Stuart, Fla., have been selected by Brightline as the next site for an intercity passenger rail station. The location was chosen after a review of five proposals from private and public land owners along the Brightline/Florida East Coast Railway corridor in Martin and St. Lucie counties.

Brightline was joined at the announcement of this news by U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL-21) and elected officials from the county and city. Expanding into the Treasure Coast will improve accessibility residents and visitors.

The selection of Stuart was driven by its location and the physical characteristics of the site that will help to integrate it into Brightline’s existing rail infrastructure network. Brightline also highlighted various dynamics of the local market and the site’s accessibility to key local attractions.

“I congratulate the city of Stuart and Martin County on its successful bid to secure the new Brightline station and parking structure," said Rep. Brian Mast. "This is proof that our community can work together and come to a solution if we use common sense. I look forward to the economic development the Treasure Coast stop will bring to our local businesses and the opportunities it will provide to the surrounding cities and the region.”

“We’ve seen significant demand and support for a Brightline Station in the Treasure Coast which was evident during this process," said Brian Kronberg, Brightline’s senior vice president of development and construction. "It was a difficult decision and we’re grateful for everyone’s support and efforts to make this happen. We couldn’t be more excited to make the City of Stuart our hub for Brightline along Florida’s Treasure Coast.”

The announcement of the station site kicks off the process of memorializing a deal structure with Martin County and the city of Stuart. Following city and county approvals, Brightline and its partners will start the design and engineering of the station, parking structure and necessary rail infrastructure.

The proposed Brightline Stuart station is located on 2.35 acres in the heart of historic downtown Stuart in Martin County. The station is conveniently located between the Miami and Orlando stations. Its location is approximately 40 miles north of Brightline West Palm Beach and is easily accessible from I-95, Florida’s turnpike and the local roadway network. Brightline Stuart guests will be within walking distance from the downtown area and minutes from Stuart’s beaches and oceanfront resorts.

“Brightline believes in ‘connecting people for good’ and I think that’s a great thing to believe in,” said Martin County Chairman Harold Jenkins, District 3. “A Brightline station in Martin County will make it easier for folks to discover what makes our community unique. And, with a blend of cultures and backgrounds, this location has the potential to attract a good number of passengers. Together with Brightline, we look forward to connecting Martin County with other parts of this great state.”

"The city of Stuart is thrilled to announce that Brightline has chosen Stuart for the next station in Florida's expanding passenger rail network,” saidStuart Mayor Becky Brunner. “This marks a historic return to our roots and fulfills a vision held by Stuart for over 30 years, offering residents and visitors alike a first-class journey to Stuart, away from the congestion of highways. Stuart welcomes Brightline to our seaside town and looks forward to developing a partnership that defines the future of travel and transportation in Florida.”

In 2022, Brightline opened stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. In September 2023, Brightline welcomed long-haul travelers between south Florida and Orlando as the first guests entering its station in Orlando.