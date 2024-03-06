TTC issues RFP for Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvements project

A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) for the Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvements project (BYCI). The project will work to expand and rehabilitate the existing subway station to improve efficiency and capacity and reduce overcrowding during rush hours.

Three teams were shortlisted through a Request for Pre-qualification (RFPQ) process conducted in 2023 and are now invited to respond to the RFP. The teams are:

Bloor-Yonge Crossline Partners

Team Lead - Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc.

EllisDon-Barnard Joint Venture, a joint venture between EllisDon Civil Ltd. and Barnard Constructors of Canada LP

Team Lead - EllisDon Civil Ltd.

Kenaidan Murphy Joint Venture, a joint venture between Kenaidan Infrastructure Ltd and Murphy Infrastructure Inc.

Team Lead - Kenaidan Infrastructure Ltd.

The total cost for the Bloor-Yonge Station Capacity Improvements project is currently estimated at C$1.5 billion (US$1.1 billion), to be funded jointly by the city of Toronto, the government of Ontario and the government of Canada. Work will include the construction of a second platform on Line 2 for eastbound service, an expansion of the Line 1 northbound and southbound platforms, new elevators, escalators and stairs and the construction of a new accessible entrance and exit on the south side of Bloor Street East.

“Efficient public transit helps make life more affordable, makes commutes more convenient, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps fight climate change,” said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities. “We are proud to support the Bloor-Yonge expansion that will do just that in the GTHA.”

“The expansion of Bloor-Yonge station is part of Ontario’s C$80 billion (US$59.2 billion) investment in public transit—the largest expansion in Canadian history,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's minister of transportation. “Working with the city of Toronto, Premier Ford and our government will continue to invest in public transit to make life more convenient and affordable for families, supporting economic growth for decades to come.”

The teams will submit their proposals later this year and the TTC expects to award the contract by the end of 2024. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

Once complete, this project will increase the station’s capacity and accessibility. The improvements will enable more Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area residents to use public transit to get to and from their destinations.

“I am pleased to see the expansion of Bloor-Yonge Station moving forward, as we work to ensure that public transit infrastructure keeps up with the pace of growth,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “I am grateful for the support of all levels of government in this project, as we continue to work towards a reliable, accessible, safe, and modern transit system now and in the future.”

“Bloor-Yonge Station is one of the busiest stations in the TTC’s network, and this project will significantly renovate and expand the station,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “I look forward to the proposals that will be put forward by the teams, as we work to expand the station to grow ridership and ensure we have reliable public transit for the riders who use it every day.”