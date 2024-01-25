TriMet to make two adjustments to improve MAX service

TriMet is moving forward on two efforts that will improve MAX service. One will speed up MAX Blue and Red Line trips through downtown Portland while the other will allow more overnight maintenance work to reduce planned and unplanned disruptions to all MAX lines.

Expanded network of MAX night buses proposed

TriMet plans to establish a network of night buses in place of late-night MAX trains, expanding on its Line 291-Orange Night Bus that has been in service since the MAX Orange Line opened in 2015. TriMet says adding night buses across all MAX lines and moving late-night and early-morning MAX trips to those buses would allow for more overnight maintenance projects on the MAX system and reduce unplanned service disruptions, as well as multi-day disruptions for MAX improvement projects.

The agency has the second-shortest overnight maintenance window of any U.S. transit agency that runs light-rail service. There are only 47 minutes in which no MAX trains are running anywhere on its 60-mile light-rail alignment, which the agency says drastically restricts what work can be completed overnight.

Long service hours also lead to excessive wear and tear on rails, track equipment, overhead wires and trains, which, in turn, means more maintenance must be done to keep the light-rail system and vehicles in a state of good repair as required by the Federal Transit Administration and necessary to provide reliable transit service for riders.

TriMet says MAX ridership in the overnight hours is much lower than during the day. In a two-month period in late summer/early fall 2023, more than 1,200 trips were taken across all MAX lines between midnight and the start of service shortly before 4 a.m. on average. That compares to more than 70,400 trips taken between 4 a.m. and midnight. By providing late-night trips on MAX night buses instead of trains, TriMet will be able to get more standard maintenance, repairs and improvements done on the MAX system without impacting the majority of riders.

The development of individual MAX night bus service hours, routing and schedules is still underway.