L.A. Metro renames West Santa Ana Branch Corridor Project as Southeast Gateway Line.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has renamed the West Santa Ana Branch Corridor Project as the Southeast Gateway Line. The renaming of the project comes after the former name was causing confusion, as the light-rail line will not extend all the way to Santa Ana, Calif.

The renaming process featured heavy input from the community. L.A. Metro held a contest among residents in L.A. County that launched in August 2023. Participants sent in more than 1,200 name suggestions. In November, LA Metro narrowed down the list to 12 names and asked participants to vote on their favorite name. More than 1,000 votes came in. The Southeast Gateway Line was submitted by multiple people and received more than 4,500 votes.

The project is anticipated to open in 2035. At that time, it will receive an official line letter and color.