Infrastrucutre Ontario, Metrolinx sign contract with Pape North Connect to deliver Ontario Line Pape Tunnel and underground stations

Infrastructure Ontario, in partnership with Metrolinx, selected Pape North Connect to deliver the Ontario Line Pape Tunnel and Underground Stations contract. The contracting team has signed a Development and Master Construction Agreement (DMCA) with Metrolinx, under a progressive design-build contract.

The Pape North Connect team includes:

Applicant Leads: Webuild Civil Work Inc., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd.

Design Team: Arcadis Professional Services (Canada) Inc., AECOM Canada Ltd.

Construction Team: Webuild Civil Work Inc., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd.

The team was selected following an evaluation of proposals submitted in September 2023. The selection of Pape North Connect is the result of an open, fair and competitive procurement process overseen by a third-party fairness monitor.

The DMCA incorporates a multi-stage design process called a development phase, according to the progressive design-build model. The phase allows for a collaborative approach between Metrolinx as the project owner and Pape North Connect as the contracting partner, who work together to finalize the scope, risk allocation and pricing of various elements of this contract.

The development phase is anticipated to take approximately 24 months, though early works construction can commence during the phase. Once the development phase has concluded, Metrolinx will have the option to sign a final target-price agreement with Pape North Connect, which would include final agreements on detailed designs and a negotiated price.

The scope of work includes three kilometers (1.9 miles) of twin tunnels under Pape Avenue from the Gerrard portal to the Don Valley bridge, two tunnel portals at Gerrard Avenue and Minton Place, one underground station at Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue (interchange with the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) existing Pape Station on Line 2) and another underground station at Cosburn Avenue and Pape Avenue, three emergency exit/service buildings, ​underpinning of the existing TTC Pape Station and a rail switch/crossover in the tunnel near Sammon Avenue.

The Ontario Line project is being delivered through various public-private partnership, progressive design-build and traditional procurement contracts, which are all being staged accordingly for their successful delivery.