Denver Regional Council of Governments to lead South Boulder Road Study.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments is leading the South Boulder Road Study in partnership with Boulder County, the cities of Boulder, Lafayette and Louisville and the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD). The goal is to develop a shared vision for the corridor by identifying current safety and mobility challenges and future opportunities to make the corridor more accessible for all road users. This study plans to:

Improve safety for all users and reduce the number of serious crashes

Improve transit speed and reliability

Increase connectivity for all users along and across the corridor

A virtual South Boulder Road Study public meeting will take place on Jan. 24. The public can provide feedback on the study through a survey on Denver RTD’s website.