HNTB Transportation work on the new station platforms earns 2024 American Council of Engineering Companies of New York Platinum Award

The 2024 American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of New York honored HNTB Transportation with its Platinum Award for HNTB's work on the Jamaica Capacity Improvements (JCI) program, Phase 1 – Platform F.

Each year, more than 50 member firms submit projects to be considered for ACEC New York’s Engineering Excellence Awards. Projects are judged on a set of criteria including complexity, innovation and value to society.

Upon completion, Phase I of the JCI program will support the first passenger route from Jamaica, Queens to Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Long Island Rail Road (LIRR).

The project consists of a new station platform, Platform F and its associated track reconfiguration. Platform F will support a new Brooklyn shuttle service between Jamaica Station and Atlantic Terminal that will increase operational flexibility and through-put capacity. It also will provide much needed capacity to accommodate future trains traveling to and from Grand Central Terminal and contribute to the JCI’s overall mission to streamline and enhance rail service for its passengers.

“The improvements made to Jamaica Station have allowed the LIRR to serve the growing transportation demand in the area,” said Kevin R. Collins, PE, HNTB’s New York office leader and senior vice president. “Customers of the LIRR will benefit from improved transit times, a transformed station with updated accommodations and a new visual landmark that reflects the character of the community.”

This project had unique challenges with its space constraints and a complex, busy project area. Significant interagency and stakeholder coordination were required to ensure regulatory compliance and digital twin technology was used to create asset models that allowed for the careful integration of the project with existing infrastructure. The platform was thoughtfully designed, incorporating community engagement and local artists to create an inclusive environment for commuters that matches the neighborhood aesthetics.

In total, 124 projects will be honored at ACEC New York’s 57th Annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala, which will take place at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on April 13, 2024.