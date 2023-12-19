Balfour Beatty’s Total Power Group awarded $16.2 million in traction electrification projects

Two contracts have been awarded to the Balfour Beatty’s Total Power Group (TPG), totaling $16.2 million to deliver traction electrification systems on behalf of Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) in Belleville, Ill.

TPG was awarded a $9.5 million contract to source, supply, test and maintain AC and DC switchgear power systems and rectifier transformer units for the rail line serving the Walnut Creek BART Station located in the new Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Walnut Creek Transit Village. The new facilities support modernization and pedestrian access improvement efforts of the Walnut Creek Station area by seamlessly connecting the station to the TOD while also improving the passenger experience and preparing for future growth. Design and installation activities are underway with a scheduled completion of November 2025.

Additionally, as part of St. Clair County’s MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Metrolink Extension project, TPG was awarded $6.7 million to provide four traction power substations adjacent to Scott Air Force Base and from the existing Shiloh-Scott Station to the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. The delivery of these systems supports expansion of the 5.2-mile light-rail system that includes a new passenger station, bike trail and roadways. Construction is underway and scheduled for completion in spring 2025.

“TPG is excited to expand our diverse portfolio with the awards to deliver traction power systems for BART and St. Clair County Transit District,” said Kevin Miller, TPG general manager. “Our teammates will leverage their leading expertise and provide our clients with customized solutions to achieve their traction electrification system goals. We look forward to working with our industry partners in providing vital facilities to the growing transit systems in their communities.”

TPG previously took part in electrifying the Automated People Mover project at Los Angeles International Airport and is currently working on the Caltrain Electrification project.