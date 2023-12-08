VPRA selects Long Bridge-North and Franconia-Springfield Bypass project contractors

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) has selected its construction partners for two of its Transforming Rail in Virginia projects. For the Long Bridge-North Package, VPRA has selected Skanska/Flatiron Joint Venture and for the Franconia-Springfield Bypass, VPRA has selected Flatiron/Herzog Joint Venture.

"We are eager to collaborate with both teams to bring Virginia another step closer in dramatically improving its rail infrastructure," said Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the department of rail and public transportation and chair of the VPRA Board. "With the Long Bridge-North Package and Franconia-Springfield Bypass, Virginians will one day be able to have more abilities to travel by train and the economy will grow with a more efficient rail network benefitting both passenger and freight rail."

Long Bridge-North Package

The Long Bridge-North Package will use the Progressive Design-Build project delivery method. In March, VPRA issued a Request for Qualifications seeking qualified design-build teams for the north end of the Long Bridge Project from the northern banks of the Potomac River to just south of the L’Enfant Virgina Railway Express Station.

The Long Bridge Project, which consists of two procurement packages (a North Package and a South Package), will construct a new modern, two-track railroad bridge and will allow for the separation of passenger and freight rail traffic, improving trip times and on-time performance for both along the corridor.

This package includes the construction of a number of smaller bridges within the project footprint, including:

A new rail bridge over the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Portal/I-395.

The replacement of the existing two-track Ohio Drive SW Rail Bridge with a four-track bridge.

The replacement of the existing two-track Washington Channel Rail Bridge with a four-track bridge.

the replacement of the existing two-track Maine Avenue SW Rail Bridge with a four-track bridge

The replacement of the Maine Avenue SW Pedestrian Bridge.

While the North Package will construct rail track and a series of bridges north of the Potomac River, the Long Bridge-South Package will consist of the bridge span over the Potomac River and an adjacent bicycle-pedestrian bridge. The South Package is currently in the procurement process, with a Request for Proposals (RFP) to be released to shortlisted teams by VPRA in February of 2024.

The estimated cost of the entire Long Bridge Project – including both the North and South packages – is $2.3 billion.

Franconia-Springfield Bypass

The Franconia-Springfield Bypass project will be delivered using the Construction Manager/General Contractor project delivery method. After issuing a RFP and receiving responsive proposals from teams, VPRA selected Flatiron/Herzog Joint Venture.

The Franconia-Springfield Bypass will alleviate train interference at one of the most congested points in Virginia – between Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C. When complete, the bypass will be an approximately 0.9-mile-long, dedicated passenger rail bridge located just south of the Franconia-Springfield Metro station. Site clearing and early construction work are expected to begin by the end of March 2024, with full construction expected to commence in 2024 and last for two years.



“Flatiron and Herzog are thrilled to partner with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority on the Franconia-Springfield Bypass project. This partnership leverages our collective rail expertise throughout North America and strengthens Flatiron’s presence in the Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. area,” said Jim Schneiderman, Flatiron senior vice president for mid-atlantic.

“Flatiron and Herzog are both committed to enhancing the well-being of communities in which we live and work. This project will do just that by reducing congestion and providing safer, more reliable rail service.”

The estimated cost of the Franconia-Springfield Bypass project is $405 million.