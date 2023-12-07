USDOT awards CHSRA $3.1 billion in funding for 220-mph electrified high-speed rail system project

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has awarded the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) nearly $3.1 billion in grant funding for continued progress on its electrified 220-mph high-speed rail system.

“California is delivering on the first 220-mph, electric high-speed rail project in the nation,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “This show of support from the Biden-Harris Administration is a vote of confidence in today’s vision and comes at a critical turning point, providing the project new momentum.”

The $3.1 billion is the largest grant the CHSRA has received from the Investment and Jobs Act. The influx of funding will build on the project’s ongoing development, which has created more than 12,000 union jobs in the region.

“This historic federal investment sends a clear message that America is serious about high-speed rail, starting right here in California. With a federal partnership that’s stronger than ever, we are well on our way to delivering fast, clean and reliable high-speed rail service to connect our state’s population centers,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “I thank the Biden-Harris Administration and our Congressional leadership for this visionary investment in the future of transportation.”

“This record federal grant is a welcomed investment in the future of this transformative project. The authority is humbled by the expression of confidence and commitment from our federal partner,” said CHSRA CEO Brian Kelly. “We look forward to advancing the project, putting more Californians to work and buying new, electrified high-speed trains, all made possible by this grant.”

The $3.1 billion will advance work in California’s Central Valley, including:

Fund six electric trains for testing and use

Fund design and construction of trainset facilities

Fund design and construction of the Fresno station

Fund final design and right-of-way acquisition for the Merced and the Bakersfield extensions

Fund construction in the Central Valley

This most recent federal award received through the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program. Nearly $202 million from the federal government was awarded in September to advance critical safety, grade separation work on the project and in August, the authority was awarded another $20 million for the historic Fresno Depot and station site. With the award, CHSRA has received more than $3.3 billion in funding from the program.