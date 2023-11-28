Progress made on MidAmerica St. Louis Airport MetroLink extension project

Construction on the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport MetroLink extension project in St. Clair County, Ill., continues to progress, with the route of the alignment becoming more visible. The project will extend the MetroLink light-rail system 5.2 miles from the existing Shiloh-Scott Transit Center in Shiloh, Mo., to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Ill. As part of the project, a new MetroLink Station will be constructed directly across from the passenger terminal and parking lot on Airport Boulevard. Plans also include a new 2.4-mile access roadway that extends from Rieder Road to Airport Boulevard, a 0.3-mile extension of Rieder Road from Wherry Road to Scott Air Force Base’s Cardinal Creek Gate and a five-mile expansion of the MetroBikeLink System, which is a network of paved trails and bike paths that runs adjacent to the MetroLink in St. Clair County.

“This project is designed to further promote the economic vitality of St. Clair County,” said Ken Sharkey, managing director of St. Clair County Transit District. “In addition to seamlessly connecting Scott Air Force Base and MidAmerica St. Louis Airport – which are partnering entities collectively serving as one of the bi-state area’s largest economic engines – the project will include a newly constructed frontage road, better access to SAFB Cardinal Creek Gate, an extension of our ever-evolving trail system and more options for airport passengers.”

The MidAmerica St. Louis Airport MetroLink extension project is being funded, in large part, by a $98 million Rebuild Illinois Grant received from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Project partners include St. Clair County, St. Clair County Transit District, St. Louis Metro Transit, Illinois Department of Transportation, Southwestern Illinois Building Trades Council, WSP, Gonzalez Companies, Plocher Construction, Kilian Construction, Keeley Construction and L.K. Comstock. The project is on track to be completed in the spring of 2026.

“Major progress is underway and the St. Clair County Transit District is very pleased with the pace of the construction,” Sharkey said.