ENSCO Rail awarded rail inspection contract for Brightline

Brightline has awarded ENSCO Rail, Inc., a contract to provide track geometry and rail way measurement to the south Florida passenger railroad.

ENSCO’s technology uses specialized sensors and algorithms to measure critical rail parameters in real-time. This technology will provide Brightline a comprehensive track condition assessment and enable autonomous condition monitoring of the track infrastructure in support of asset management decisions that keep the rail network in top condition.

“ENSCO is honored to continue our partnership with Brightline. Our proven track record of delivering advanced systems underscores our commitment to enhancing railway safety and efficiency. This collaboration further solidifies our dedication to elevating the standards of rail inspection technology,” said ENSCO Rail Division Manager Jackie van der Westhuizen.