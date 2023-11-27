New ATC technology to control LRVs on Eglinton Crosstown LRT route.

The light-rail vehicles (LRV) that will carry passengers along the Eglinton Crosstown light-rail transit (LRT) route will be controlled using a state-of-the-art technology known as automatic train control (ATC).

The technology is already being used successfully in Japan, Europe and in Toronto on the Toronto Transit Commission’s Line 1.

ATC benefits riders in a few ways:

Increased service frequency: Trains can run more often and more closely together, which means less waiting around for the next one.

Increased safety: Train speed and braking adjustments can be made in real-time to ensure everyone gets where they need to go quickly and safely.

Faster trip times: Trains can be controlled autonomously while underground, travelling at faster speeds, which means a shorter commute.

How does ATC work?

All Crosstown LRT vehicles are equipped with onboard controller technology, which transmits speed, braking distance and other important data back to the project control center in real-time. As the trains travel up and down the route, they pass over unique track markers called norming points and are continually monitored in the control center with data collected from the train’s onboard computer and trackside equipment.

Inside the control center, operators know the location of each train and can authorize train movements, speed and braking based on the data coming in from the trains to maintain train frequency and spacing.

Crosstown work continues

Crosslinx (the project constructor) continues to ensure the project progresses successfully through the testing and commissioning phase. Crews are currently testing everything from the running trains, station announcements to automatic control of track switches and ventilation systems in the tunnels.