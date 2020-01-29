DART awards contract for Hidden Ridge Station in Irving

Archer Western Construction was awarded the $11.6-million contract to build the new station.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)
Jan 29th, 2020
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has approved a contract for the construction of the infill Hidden Ridge Station along the Orange Line.

Archer Western Construction will build the station in Irving between existing North Lake College and Irving Convention Center stations for $11.620 million.

In 2018, DART and the city of Irving executed an agreement for funding of the station, formerly known as Carpenter Ranch Station. The city agreed to fund the construction and has already deposited $3.2 million with DART.

DART agreed to the Hidden Ridge Station name change to tie-in with the city’s $1 billion project nearby. That 110-acre mixed use development for Verizon Communications Inc. includes retail and restaurants, apartments, a hotel and additional office space. 

The station, which was deferred from original construction to DFW International Airport in 2010, has 136 parking spaces, six bus bays and five kiss-and-ride spaces.

Upon completion in December, DART will have 65 stations along its light-rail corridor, the longest light-rail system in North America, according to DART.

