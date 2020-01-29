MBTA announces accelerated work to take place at Braintree Garage

Up to 400 parking spaces will close starting Feb. 10.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA)
Jan 29th, 2020
Accelerated rehabilitation work will take place at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Braintree station parking garage, allowing the project to remove parking impacts and return all garage parking spaces to full use 16 months sooner than previously planned.

While the Braintree Garage will remain open during the accelerated work, up to 400 parking spaces at Braintree Garage will be closed beginning Feb. 10. Customers are encouraged to instead park at the Quincy Adams Garage. A total of 315 replacement surface parking spaces are provided adjacent to the existing garage facility along Ivory Street and will continue to be available until the conclusion of the project. Customers will continue to be able to use PayByPhone or pay-by-plate with the same parking fees as other MBTA surface lots.

Work at Braintree Garage has been ongoing since 2018 with structural repairs and replacement of the waterproofing system remaining, including replacement of the roof system as well as reconfiguring/rebuilding busway facilities and upgrading safety, plumbing, lighting, and electrical systems. Through accelerating this work, the MBTA anticipates all parking spaces to return to service by June 2021, achieving an overall improvement in accessibility and the customer experience.

When complete, the rehabilitated Braintree Garage will feature improved pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow, increased customer safety, new customer-focused enhancements and a 40-year extension of the facility’s service life. Receiving a complete rehabilitation of structural elements, Braintree Garage will include new water drainage systems, upgrades to fire alarms and security systems, fully replaced lighting, new wayfinding signage, better circulation for accessibility vehicles and additional parking spaces through an improved parking layout. Braintree Garage will also feature two new elevators, sidewalk upgrades, a new parking office, a new electrical substation and emergency generator to serve the station and garage, new pedestrian ramps connecting adjacent parking levels as well as a new walkway to the commuter rail, and new canopies at the busway, commuter rail walkway and between the garage and station.

