MBTA announces major GLX, GLT work coming spring 2020

Lechmere Station will close this spring as part of the GLX and GLT work.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA)
Jan 28th, 2020
Mbta
MBTA

Major work will take place this spring on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Green Line as part of the Green Line Extension Project (GLX) and the Green Line Transformation Program (GLT).

Work will include:

  • The closure, relocation and complete replacement of Lechmere Station to take place for approximately one year;
  • Rehabilitation work on the Lechmere Viaduct; and
  • Scope and design work to take place the East Cambridge Viaduct.

Lechmere Station construction

Lechmere Station will be closed for approximately one year beginning in spring 2020 to remove and relocate the existing station as part of GLX. During Lechmere’s closure, Green Line service between Lechmere and North Station will be replaced with shuttle bus services. Shuttle services will be provided by either MBTA buses or a third party with a Request for Proposals process currently underway. Commuter bus routes (Routes 69, 80, 87 and 88) will continue to provide service to the existing busway at Lechmere Station during the Green Line service suspension. GLX continues to closely coordinate with Massachusetts Department of Transportation on bus priority feasibility and with the cities of Cambridge and Boston on termini arrangements.

During Lechmere Station’s closure, the GLX team is closely collaborating with the GLT team to also close and replace the existing Lechmere Viaduct.

Lechmere Viaduct construction

In December 2019, the MBTA's Fiscal and Management Control Board awarded a $62-million contract to SPS New England, Inc., to rehabilitate the Lechmere Viaduct, a project managed by GLT in coordination with GLX. This project also necessitates the closing of Lechmere Station, which is already planned to be closed and reconstructed as part of GLX.

The current Lechmere Viaduct’s existing railing, deck and stringer conditions warrant replacement due to extensive chloride intrusion and map racking of the concrete. Additional concrete and steel repairs are also necessary to extend the life of the structure. The structure’s current load rating indicates the concrete arches are below statutory requirements for revenue vehicles and work cars and require restrictions on speed and number of simultaneous trains.

Improvements to come on the Lechmere Viaduct include new track and ties, deck and stringer systems; renewed and reinforced infrastructure with arch spans and floor beams strengthened with CFRP Polymer wrap systems; a new concrete bridge railing system; new track, signal cables and duct bank systems, overhead catenary poles and power transmission system; and additional concrete repairs.

When complete, benefits to the Lechmere Viaduct include a reduction in future maintenance and repair costs in the long term; increased load-carrying capacity of the main structure to enable increased revenue service; a reduction in ongoing maintenance and repair costs as well as accelerated construction; a uniform appearance; an upgraded system that meets current operating standards; and the extension of the service life of the bridge while conserving the historic concrete structure built in 1910.

A Notice to Proceed was issued Jan. 14, with an approximate construction duration of 18 months. Pre-construction activities to take place from January through April 2020 include surveying the existing conditions, shop drawings and submittal reviews, the installation of all work platforms, the installation of temporary fiber optic lines, the cleaning of concrete structures and coordinating with various state and local agencies, historic commissions and others.

During the construction period from May to September 2020, construction includes arch strengthening with CFRP wrap; the repair and strengthening of floor beams; the removal and replacement of deck and stringer systems; the removal and replacement of track and ties; repairs to bascule span steel; and catenary, power and signals systems replacement.

Testing will take place from October 2020 to March 2021. Construction will continue from October 2020 through July 2021 without a track outage needed and regular Green Line service resuming beyond North Station. Activities during that time include concrete repairs, railing replacement and additional interior and pier repairs.

Lechmere Viaduct additional design and construction phase services

The MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board authorized to amend a current contract to Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB), for a sum not to exceed $3 million for construction phase services (CPS) and additional design services for the repair/rehabilitation of the Lechmere Viaduct Project. The contract completion date was also extended to April 26, 2022.

With VHB as the designer of record and due to an aggressive construction schedule, the MBTA project team recommended VHB for consultant continuity as VHB possess both the historical knowledge and technical abilities necessary for the project. The previous total project budget was $73.88 million  with a contract completion date of April 27, 2020. VHB has been awarded $3 million for CPS and additional design services with the contract completion date also extended to April 26, 2022.

More in Infrastructure
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Sponsored
Model rail overhead line catenary systems with custom design standards
Parametric design capabilities enable modeling of cantilever sets, masts, portals, and wires. 3D modeling of your OLE system will significantly decrease production time of construction deliverables, including plan layouts, schematics, reports, and SEDs.
Sep 6th, 2019
Crews complete waterproofing and roofing for the temporary bus shelter at SouthWest Station.
Metropolitan Council announces Southwest LRT construction to intensify in 2020
The project will construct 16 new stations and plans to open for service in 2023.
Jan 23rd, 2020
PA: Tamaqua council backs passenger rail plan
Council members are “all aboard” a plan to bring passenger rail service back to the borough.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Pictured is a rendering of the South Keys Station design.
London Trackwork receives special trackwork contract for Ottawa’s Trillium Line extension
The multi-million-dollar contract will take a year and a half to complete.
Jan 22nd, 2020
CA: Palo Alto: Caltrain grade separation alternatives expand, council urges shrinking the list
Council members are urging civilians working on proposals for separating Caltrain tracks from busy city streets to narrow down their options as the list of potential projects once again expanded.
Jan 22nd, 2020
New
MTA unveils integrated 42 St connection project along 42 St corridor
Eight separate rehabilitation projects merged into one comprehensive plan under the new MTA Construction and Development.
Jan 21st, 2020
Metrolink
Metrolink celebrates completion of $32 million modernization of the Van Nuys Train Station
The station was rebuilt in the center of the double-tracked station to improve efficiency and maintain performance.
Jan 21st, 2020
Mbta
MBTA begins winter 2020 Orange Line diversions
February weekend diversions from Sullivan Square to Tufts Medical Center start Jan. 17.
Jan 17th, 2020
A construction worker from Lunda/McCrossan joint venture prepared a steel pile for the silent piler machine. The steel piles are used to construct the framework for a tunnel for the Southwest Light Rail through the Kenilworth area of Minneapolis.
MN: Southwest light-rail work tunnels through tight quarters in Minneapolis
The contractor hired to build the $2 billion Southwest light-rail project is using special equipment and methods to construct a half-mile tunnel for trains near the Kenilworth corridor in Minneapolis.
Jan 16th, 2020
Metro
L.A. Metro turns to Gannett Fleming to lead major rail lines as part of Twenty-Eight by ‘28 Project
Light-rail service is coming to the congested San Fernando Valley.
Jan 15th, 2020
The Florida East Coast Railway bridge on the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale is normally kept open, closing only to make way for trains. But it&apos;s been closing more often since Brightline launched its high-speed railway service in 2018.
FL: Train tunnel under New River would cost $3.3 billion, but some say it’s worth it
When it comes to whisking train passengers through downtown Fort Lauderdale, a tunnel under the New River is way better than a bridge over it, marine industry officials say.
Jan 15th, 2020
L.A. Metro receives interest from five qualified contract teams to help develop major transit line
The selected team will help develop a high-speed, high-capacity train line directly connecting the San Fernando Valley and the Westside and ultimately LAX.
Jan 14th, 2020
City Of Richmond
City of Richmond and TransLink to proceed with construction of new Canada Line station
The project, expected to be completed by 2022, received C$28 million in developer-supported funds from the city of Richmond.
Jan 13th, 2020
Mta2
MTA finalizes L Project service schedule through March 2020
Work includes rehabilitating four station in Brooklyn and preparatory work to connect power to three new substations along the L as the project remains ahead of schedule.
Jan 13th, 2020