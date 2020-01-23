MTA begins study of Bay Ridge Branch passenger service

A contract has been awarded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to an engineering firm to begin studying the feasibility of initiating passenger service to a freight-only rail line that runs from Bay Ridge/Sunset Park, Brooklyn and through to Astoria, Queens.

The southern part of the line is owned by MTA Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and used exclusively for freight trains operated by the New York & Atlantic Railway. The northern part is owned by CSX Transportation, a freight railroad.

The study will evaluate the potential for subway, commuter rail, light rail or bus service that would operate in conjunction with existing and planned freight rail service to help residents travel within Brooklyn and Queens and create a potential for reverse commutation to suburban destinations.

New transit service could offer potential connections or transfers to intersecting subway lines and the LIRR. The line is nearly 16 miles long and runs from the New York Harbor waterfront to Astoria via Midwood, East New York, Brownsville, Bushwick, Glendale, Middle Village and Elmhurst. It crosses or nears 19 subway lines and the LIRR.

“This project is hugely exciting – partly because it is based on the concept of squeezing more out of our already existing infrastructure, so we don’t always have to build new subway lines from scratch,” said MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber. “Putting mass transit on the Bay Ridge Branch could allow the MTA to serve more neighborhoods and provide better connections to thousands of people throughout Brooklyn and Queens – all while also creating opportunities for increasing environmentally-friendly freight rail in years to come.”

The MTA has awarded the contract, valued at $1.3 million, to engineering firm AECOM, who will work with subcontractor WSP.