STM awards architectural design contract for two new Blue Line stations

This is a rendering of the first of the three Blue Line extension stations.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has selected two architectural firms to design the remaining stations on the Blue Line extension, which follows the first contract for three stations in November.

Les Architectes FABG will design Viau station, for a maximum amount of C$807,000 (US$613,851) while STGM + Daoust Lestage Architectes en consortium will be responsible for Lacordaire station, for a maximum amount of C$1.256 million (US$955.376 million). These contracts cover the first phase of design.

It was announced in November that two teams from Lemay Bisson Fortin Architectes en consortium were mandated for Anjou and Pie-IX stations, while the firm ACDF Architecture has been awarded the contract for Langelier station.

The Montréal métro network is characterized by the unique architecture of each of its stations, and this will remain true for the Blue line extension project, with each station having a distinct designer. This architectural approach was endorsed by the Comité consultatif d’intégration architecturale, urbaine et patrimoniale, which is made up of experts in the field. The committee was established by the STM in spring 2019 to ensure alignment of decisions relating to the design of the Blue Line extension project.

As principal contractor, the STM says it is sensitive to local concerns and aims to carry out the project while ensuring cooperation with stakeholders. Priorities identified include the urban integration of the project and the architectural design of the stations.

To ensure sound project management, the STM has opted to split the architectural design of the stations into groups. This allowed work on Pie-IX, Anjou and Langelier stations, which present their own specific architectural complexities, to begin sooner. The teams will need to get the project underway quickly so that the STM can present an initial draft of the architectural design of these stations to the public in spring 2020.