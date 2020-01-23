Metropolitan Council announces Southwest LRT construction to intensify in 2020

The Metropolitan Council has announced construction activities in the Metro Green Line Extension (Southwest LRT or SWLRT) corridor will intensify during 2020.

The largest public works project in state history broke ground in 2018 and will see heavy construction occurring at many points on the 14.5-mile future light-rail line.

“We completed significant work in 2019, focused mostly on getting construction areas established, moving utilities and starting significant bridge and tunnel structures,” said Sam O’Connell, senior manager of public affairs at the Southwest project office. “This year will be our first year of heavy construction along the whole corridor. Construction activities will get pretty intense out there, and we are asking the public’s patience as we build this critical transportation project.”

Project office staff expect to employ drone footage to help show construction progress in 2020, and will continue outreach to cities, businesses, community groups and residents.

SWLRT project quick facts