London Trackwork receives special trackwork contract for Ottawa’s Trillium Line extension

London Trackwork, Inc., has been awarded the supply contract for the special trackwork for the Trillium Line extension in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The multi-million-dollar contract will take a year and a half to complete. The special trackwork contract includes Number 7, 8, 15 and 20 geometry turnouts, Number 20 single crossovers and a Number 8 double crossover.

The Trillium Line extension will see the line continue from Greenboro Station to Limebank Road in Riverside South, along with a link to the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

The Trillium Line extension includes eight new stations and sixteen additional kilometers of track from Greenboro to Limebank in Riverside South, with passing tracks at South Keys and double tracked south of Leitrim to Limebank Road. The proposed plan would essentially extend the Ottawa’s light rail reach to Limebank Road in Riverside South, bringing southern communities such as Manotick, Findlay Creek, Greely and Osgoode much closer to the transit service. The overall alignment for the most part follows the existing CPR alignment up to Earl Armstrong Road where it curves west to Limebank Road.

The extension of the Trillium Line, new stations and structures for grade separation will allow for future conversion to twin-track electric light rail and will be built to accommodate the planned widening of both the Airport Parkway and Lester Road.

SNC Lavalin Constructors Pacific, Inc., is the contractor designing and building the extension. Revenue service is scheduled for 2022.



