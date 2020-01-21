Metrolink celebrates completion of $32 million modernization of the Van Nuys Train Station

Metrolink has completed the rebuilding of the Van Nuys Train Station after a two-year construction period.

The $32-million project moved and rebuilt the train platform to the center of the double-tracked station to improve operational efficiency, maintain on-time performance and enable more future train service for Metrolink and Amtrak.

“The newly reconstructed Van Nuys Station allows both tracks to be used simultaneously, increasing capacity and provides safe access to the platform from a pedestrian underpass, keeping trains and passengers separated,” said Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey.

Train service continued at the station throughout the reconstruction with the use of a temporary platform.

“The reconstructed Van Nuys Station will be a lynchpin of future transportation infrastructure, including the planned East San Fernando Valley Light-Rail Line that will connect Van Nuys with the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station,” said Metrolink Vice-Chair and Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian.

The state of California provided funding for the reconstruction project from a Proposition 1B grant of $31.1 million administered by Caltrans. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) contributed $1 million, with $800,000 from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and $200,000 in Measure R funds.

“For far too long, the conversation involving regional public transportation has excluded the San Fernando Valley. But high-quality public transit stations like the Van Nuys Station can do so much for our region, generating significant economic and environmental benefits, and allowing our residents to access all sorts of opportunities that our community has to offer,” said California State Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-18), whose district includes the Van Nuys Train Station. “I’m very happy about this grand opening and will continue to be steadfast in my fight for public transportation for the Valley.”

The theme of the Van Nuys Station honors the long-closed General Motors assembly plant, which from 1947-1992 produced cars–including the Chevrolet Chevelle—on a nearby property. The color scheme of the canopies and Terraza stained glass is like a dark green tone known to car enthusiasts as “Chevelle Green.”

“It’s appropriate to look back to the industries that helped the Valley grow and prosper in the past,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember and Metrolink Board Member Paul Krekorian. “Looking forward, our future is linked to Metrolink service and the light-rail line that is planned to connect here. This modernized station represents an alternative to driving to help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.”

Metrolink CEO Stephanie Wiggins also announced plans for beautification of the Van Nuys Station.

“We aren’t done here. We have 8,000-square feet of concrete canvas we plan to beautify with a mural that depicts the diversity and vibrancy of Van Nuys and makes the station a unique space,” Wiggins said. “I also want to express my thanks to our funding partners, Caltrans and [L.A.] Metro, and to the staff for the hard work required to deliver this project under budget.”