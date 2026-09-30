Tunnel boring begins on Hudson Tunnel Project

Tunnel boring has started on the Hudson Tunnel Project. The project, which is on target to be completed by 2035, will provide long-term resiliency and reliability for the regional and national rail network for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak riders.

The Hudson Tunnel project consists of three components:

Construction of a two-track Hudson River rail tunnel between Bergen Palisades in New Jersey and New York Penn Station in Manhattan, N.Y.

The building of the third and final segment that will enable the new Hudson River Tunnel to connect into New York Penn Station.

Rehabilitation of the existing North River Tunnel, which sustained significant damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The Gateway Development Commission, which was created in 2019 by the states of New York and New Jersey as a special purpose entity to build the projects of the Gateway Program that includes the HTP, says the first tunnel boring machine that will be used to build the new train tunnel under the Hudson River has begun digging, with a second machine set to launch soon.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill says she was "proud to be called the ‘tunnel-obsessed Congresswoman,’ and as Governor, I will keep fighting until this tunnel is built, so 100,000 jobs will be delivered and millions of New Jersey commuters and travelers finally have the reliable service they deserve.”