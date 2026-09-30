Tunnel boring begins on Hudson Tunnel Project

The two tunnel boring machines will bore approximately one mile under the Palisades Cliffs in New Jersey to the Hudson County Access Shaft on the border of Weehawken and Hoboken.
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Sept. 30, 2026
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Gateway Development Commission
A crowd of officials and media gathers around a large tunnel boring machine marked with Gateway Development Commission branding, with someone about to press a ceremonial button to launch boring.

Officials and media gather as the Gateway Development Commission marks the launch of tunnel boring on the Hudson Tunnel Project.

Tunnel boring has started on the Hudson Tunnel Project. The project, which is on target to be completed by 2035, will provide long-term resiliency and reliability for the regional and national rail network for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak riders.

The Hudson Tunnel project consists of three components:

  • Construction of a two-track Hudson River rail tunnel between Bergen Palisades in New Jersey and New York Penn Station in Manhattan, N.Y.
  • The building of the third and final segment that will enable the new Hudson River Tunnel to connect into New York Penn Station.  
  • Rehabilitation of the existing North River Tunnel, which sustained significant damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The Gateway Development Commission, which was created in 2019 by the states of New York and New Jersey as a special purpose entity to build the projects of the Gateway Program that includes the HTP, says the first tunnel boring machine that will be used to build the new train tunnel under the Hudson River has begun digging, with a second machine set to launch soon.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill says she was "proud to be called the ‘tunnel-obsessed Congresswoman,’ and as Governor, I will keep fighting until this tunnel is built, so 100,000 jobs will be delivered and millions of New Jersey commuters and travelers finally have the reliable service they deserve.” 

Gateway Development Commission
Officials in hard hats and safety vests pose near a tunnel boring machine marked with Gateway Program Trans-Hudson Partnership Engineering branding as tunnel boring begins.

Officials gather as tunnel boring begins on the Hudson Tunnel Project, part of the Gateway Program's effort to build new rail tunnels beneath the Hudson River.

The two tunnel boring machines will bore approximately one mile through the hard rock under the Palisades Cliffs in New Jersey to the Hudson County Access Shaft on the border of Weehawken and Hoboken. According to the GDC, the two machines will be removed via the access shaft and replaced with a second pair of machines that will build the section of the tunnel under the Hudson River.

The two hard-rock tunnel boring machines are expected to build roughly 30 feet of tunnel per day, including scheduled pauses for maintenance. They will reach the Hudson County Access Shaft approximately one year after launching.

The first phase of tunnel boring is being completed by Schiavone Lane Dragados JV as part of the contract for the Palisades Tunnel Project construction package. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is managing delivery of this construction package in partnership with GDC.

“Today we mark the start of boring the first new rail tunnel under the Hudson River since the North River Tunnel went into service in 1910," said GDC CEO Tom Prendergast. While we celebrate a start today, this moment also marks the culmination of years of work. We would not be here today without the hundreds of people who have poured countless hours into planning, designing and building this project. In the days, months and years ahead, we will continue to build on their hard work to deliver this critical project for the riders who are counting on us today, and the future riders who will use the tunnel for decades to come.” 

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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