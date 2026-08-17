Trinity Metro breaks ground on TRE Double-Track Project

Trinity Metro has broken ground on the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) Double-Track Project. The project will add approximately 2.5 miles of a second mainline track between Fort Worth Central Station and Trinity Lakes Station, eliminating one of the busiest single-track segments along the TRE.

“As our region grows, it is our responsibility to ensure that mobility grows with it,” said Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard Andreski. "This investment strengthens the transportation foundation our communities need to create jobs, expand opportunity and support continued growth across North Texas.”

The project is a partnership with the North Central Texas Council of Governments and is part of a larger regional partnership with Dallas Area Rapid Transit to improve TRE.

Trinity Metro says as part of the long-term vision for TRE, the investment supports efforts to:

Improve on-time performance and service reliability.

Increase capacity to accommodate future growth.

Enhance operational flexibility by reducing constraints associated with single-track operations.