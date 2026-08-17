Trinity Metro breaks ground on TRE Double-Track Project

The project will add approximately 2.5 miles of a second mainline track between Fort Worth Central Station and Trinity Lakes Station.
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Aug. 17, 2026
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Trinity Railway Express locomotive number 125 in a bold Texas flag-inspired red, white and blue livery with a lone star graphic leads a consist of TRE bi-level passenger cars at a Fort Worth station platform, with the downtown Fort Worth skyline and construction cranes visible in the background under a clear blue sky.

Trinity Railway Express locomotive 125 departs a Fort Worth station with the city's downtown skyline as a backdrop, operating the shared commuter rail service connecting Fort Worth and Dallas jointly managed by Trinity Metro and DART.

Trinity Metro has broken ground on the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) Double-Track Project. The project will add approximately 2.5 miles of a second mainline track between Fort Worth Central Station and Trinity Lakes Station, eliminating one of the busiest single-track segments along the TRE.

“As our region grows, it is our responsibility to ensure that mobility grows with it,” said Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard Andreski. "This investment strengthens the transportation foundation our communities need to create jobs, expand opportunity and support continued growth across North Texas.”

The project is a partnership with the North Central Texas Council of Governments and is part of a larger regional partnership with Dallas Area Rapid Transit to improve TRE.

Trinity Metro says as part of the long-term vision for TRE, the investment supports efforts to:

  • Improve on-time performance and service reliability. 
  • Increase capacity to accommodate future growth. 
  • Enhance operational flexibility by reducing constraints associated with single-track operations. 
  • Strengthen regional mobility and workforce access throughout North Texas. 

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Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

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Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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