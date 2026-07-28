Connecticut breaks ground on TIME-1 rail rehabilitation program

Connecticut leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in Stratford, Conn., to mark the start of construction on TIME-1, the largest component to date of TIME FOR CT, the comprehensive, multi-year initiative to rebuild, improve and expand the state’s rail network.

The three-phase, $1.6 billion TIME-1 project is designed to modernize sections of the New Haven Line , creating the infrastructure necessary to deliver faster, more frequent and more reliable rail service between New Haven, Conn., and New York City. The state of Connecticut reports that the New Haven Line is the busiest individual commuter rail line in the United States.

“The New Haven Line connects thousands of people to jobs, businesses and destinations across Connecticut and the region every day,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “Every minute we save on a commute gives people more time with their families, more time in their communities and more opportunities to enjoy all that Connecticut has to offer. Shaving minutes off New Haven Line commute times will have a real impact on the economic future of these towns, bringing new families and investment to communities up and down the line. TIME FOR CT is a historic investment in a faster rail system that will spur our economy and improve quality of life for generations.”

Upon completion of all three phases in 2035, the state reports that trains will be able to operate at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour in designated sections of the corridor, an increase from today’s maximum of 70 miles per hour in the project area. Additionally, the improvements will upgrade these sections of the line to the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Track Class 6 standards, an increase from today’s standards of Track Class 4.

The project, along with other capital projects and service enhancements, are designed to enable Connecticut’s rail passengers to enjoy reduced travel times between New Haven and New York, culminating in a total of approximately 25 minutes saved. Together, these investments are designed to improve one of the nation’s busiest rail corridors, improving reliability for Metro-North Railroad, Amtrak, freight operators and the approximately 100,000 passengers who travel the New Haven Line each weekday.

“We are building the rail system Connecticut needs for the future—one that gets people where they are going faster, delivers more reliable service and provides modern, accessible stations,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “This ambitious project is possible because of the partnership between Gov. Lamont, the Federal Railroad Administration, our federal delegation, state and local partners and the skilled crews who are turning this vision into reality through their hard work in the field.”

The first phase of the TIME-1 project focuses on a three-mile section of track between Bridgeport, Conn., and Stratford. Crews are installing new catenary structures that power trains, adding turn outs to the East Bridgeport Rail Yard, replacing the Longbrook Avenue Bridge in Stratford, upgrading track and signal infrastructure and adding new track connections to improve train operations through the corridor. The first phase is a $340.7 million project that will support approximately 125 jobs. Funding includes $184 million from the FRA, $145.5 million from the state of Connecticut and $11.2 million from Amtrak.

The second phase, expected to begin in 2030, will deliver targeted improvements at Stratford Station, including track and platform upgrades, ADA accessibility improvements, enhanced passenger communications systems and modernized electrical infrastructure with improved lighting and emergency power. This phase will also advance major corridor improvements, including catenary upgrades, bridge replacements and retaining wall installations.

The third phase, expected to begin in 2031, will continue these efforts with additional bridge replacements, catenary upgrades and infrastructure improvements to further enhance rail operations and reliability.

Combined, the second and third phases have an anticipated cost of approximately $1.3 billion. The state notes that it will continue pursuing federal and partner funding to advance the full program.

“This historic $1.6 billion project will deliver faster and more reliable rail service for the thousands of people who use the New Haven line every day,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT-3). “With improved speeds, modernized stations and upgraded infrastructure, TIME FOR CT is a serious investment in our state’s economy and future. I am proud to have helped secure this funding and will keep fighting to deliver federal dollars to support these vital projects.”

The overall TIME FOR CT program is set to transform Connecticut’s rail system through investments in rail infrastructure and fleet, bridge replacements and service improvements. Ongoing work includes the replacement of movable bridges, such as the WALK Bridge in Norwalk and Devon Bridge in Milford, Conn., as well as continued modernization of the power, signal and communications systems that support passenger rail service.

“Faster trips, greater reliability and a better experience for every passenger are three major reasons why Amtrak is thrilled to support the improvements being made through TIME FOR CT,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President of Strategy and Planning Jennifer Mitchell. “Today’s announcement underscores Connecticut’s commitment to infrastructure investments that will benefit residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Since 2021, TIME FOR CT has launched New Haven Line Super Express Service, saving riders 20 minutes on select trips between New Haven Union Station and Grand Central Terminal; upgraded power, signal and communications systems; advanced accessibility improvements at stations; rehabilitated 10 locomotives; and procured 60 new rail cars. For more information about TIME FOR CT, visit the state’s website.