Boingo launches 5G cellular and Wi-Fi service across LIRR concourse at Penn Station

Boingo Wireless has launched a new, neutral host distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi network at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) Penn Station. Alongside Wi-Fi connectivity, the new DAS network is designed to provide enhanced 5G cellular service from tier one carriers throughout the MTA Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) concourse, providing connectivity for mobile ticketing, the MTA TrainTime app, streaming services, emails, phone calls, text messaging and E911 compliance.

Boingo’s wireless connectivity is live in the station’s main concourse. The network upgrade launched as part of the transit hub’s major reconstruction and renovation project—serving the 600,000 daily riders that pass through the station.

Boingo designed, constructed and manages the converged wireless network, enabling passenger mobile connectivity and connected operations—including security cameras, digital signage, public safety communication and more.

“Boingo is proud to support the MTA’s goal of seamless connectivity for riders coming in and out of Penn Station,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “At high-traffic venues like Penn Station, reliable connectivity isn’t a luxury—it’s essential. Nearly every rider carries a mobile device, and they depend on it for navigation, communication, ticketing and safety. If the network fails, the experience breaks down.”

Boingo says its multi-carrier cellular and Wi-Fi networks keep millions of people connected across New York and New Jersey’s busiest transit hubs, airports, stadiums and commercial properties. This regional footprint includes Grand Central Madison, Jamaica Station, Atlantic Terminal and 30 miles of surrounding right-of-way/tunnels, which got upgraded in late 2023; at major airports like JFK and LaGuardia; and sports venues such as Citi Field.

Further network enhancements will continue as the station is further renovated and redeveloped.