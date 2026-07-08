Amtrak advances New Haven to Providence Capacity Planning Study

Amtrak is progressing the New Haven to Providence Capacity Planning Study, which will develop strategies to preserve and increase the frequency, speed, reliability and resiliency of commuter and intercity passenger rail between New Haven, Conn., and Province, R.I. The study is in collaboration with the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Rhode Island Department of Transportation, Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), the Federal Railroad Administration and the Northeast Corridor (NEC) Commission.

According to Amtrak, the study’s overall aim is to address long-term needs and goals for mobility, economic prosperity and quality of life in communities along the Northeast Corridor while being mindful of critical historical, environmental and cultural resource concerns.

Key study activities include:

Conducting public outreach efforts to understand the needs of local communities.

Identifying and evaluating new potential rail alignment alternatives and/or improvements to existing rail lines.

Completing initial work necessary to define the capital investment needed in this section of the NEC.

Creating a final report, which will summarize the results of the study and identify next steps.

According to The Province Journal, the study will cover Amtrak lines, CTrail Shore Line East, the CTrail Hartford Line and the MBTA Commuter Rail.

In June, Amtrak released an outreach and engagement plan for the study. Amtrak plans to conduct a total of 30 community events throughout the study to gain feedback from residents of the cities.