MTA to complete design, reconstruction of three aging bridges on Long Island’s East End

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has awarded a contract to complete the design and reconstruction of three aging bridges that carry vehicular traffic over Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) tracks on the Long Island East End. The three bridges are the Sagg Road Bridge in Sagaponack, Cranberry Hole Road Bridge in Amagansett and River Avenue Bridge in Eastport.

“New York is making historic investments in Long Island’s infrastructure in ways big and small - from opening Grand Central Madison to delivering bridge upgrades that have been urgently needed for decades,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Credit to the MTA for stepping up and rebuilding these aging timber structures so that East End drivers will have modern, resilient bridges over LIRR tracks that will last for generations to come.”

According to the MTA, each structure was built between 1895 and 1921 and because of structural deficiencies, two of the bridges – River Avenue and Cranberry Hole Road Bridge – are currently closed. Construction of new, safe and modern bridges is expected to begin in the coming months.

“Replacing aging infrastructure is the centerpiece of the MTA capital program, and while these century-old bridges don’t carry LIRR trains, they do hang over our tracks, so we’re doing a full rebuild to protect riders and East End service for decades to come,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

MTA notes the bridges are primarily of timber construction and have significantly deteriorated over time. Despite maintenance and temporary repairs, their structural condition has been further compromised by large, overweight vehicles traveling across these bridges against posted weight limit restrictions.

“Rebuilding these overhead structures will strengthen these communities’ local roadway network with access to a safe, reliable road and will allow the LIRR to continue providing great train service to and from Long Island’s East End,” said LIRR President Rob Free.

The new bridges will be designed to meet current roadway, structural, and railroad clearance requirements. MTA notes Major work elements include demolition of the existing bridges, construction of new bridge structures and retaining walls, roadway reconstruction at bridge approaches and drainage improvements.

Design completion is anticipated in January 2027, with demolition work beginning later this year, and the project is scheduled for completion by July 2028. The total project budget is $51 million.