Amtrak, regional partners launch new Brattleboro Station with upgraded platform, improved passenger amenities

Amtrak has opened the Brattleboro Station for train travel. The project, conducted in partnership with the town of Brattleboro, Vt., the state of Vermont, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), New England Central Railroad (NECR) and the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans), also includes a full-length level boarding train platform. The new station features new interior and exterior accessible waiting areas, along with other modernization and accessible improvements inside, on the platform and in the parking lot.

“When we first began construction two years ago, we promised a better, more accessible, and more inviting station for Amtrak travelers – and we are proud to deliver on that promise today,” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility, Stations and Facilities and Chief Accessibility Officer Dr. David Handera. “This is what modern passenger rail looks like and what Vermont residents and visitors deserve.”

The new station will feature a waiting room with fixed seats for passengers, an additional standing room and a new ADA-accessible single-occupant restroom. Other features include:

A new level boarding platform: The platform will be 345-feet long and 48 inches above the top of the rail, providing a more seamless, accessible and safer experience.

The platform will be 345-feet long and 48 inches above the top of the rail, providing a more seamless, accessible and safer experience. Accessible from parking: The new station includes two ramps leading from the parking level up to the new platform.

The new station includes two ramps leading from the parking level up to the new platform. Cover waiting areas: The new station offers covered outdoor waiting areas with benches and more standing room.

The new station offers covered outdoor waiting areas with benches and more standing room. Other platform upgrades: A new electric snow melt system, lighting, railings, a detectable warning edge and signage for a safer experience.

This project represents a total federal investment of $10 million administered by the FRA.

Amtrak says these upgrades represent its broader effort to improve travel and bring integrated, comprehensive accessibility to stations nationwide. Across the Amtrak network, 19 stations were brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act in the past months, ending Sept. 30, and another 50 stations are targeted for completion this fiscal year at a forecasted investment of $311 million.

The Amtrak ADA Stations Program is advancing 134 station designs and 100-plus station construction projects as part of its ongoing commitment to providing accessibility by working toward 100% completion by 2029 using funds provided by Congress through the FRA.