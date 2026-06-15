CapMetro selects Rio Grande Pacific Corporation to provide commuter rail maintenance of way and signal systems services for Red Line

Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) has selected Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGPC) to provide contracted commuter rail maintenance of way and signal systems services for the Red Line between Leander and Austin, Texas.

Under the contract, RGPC will provide services through its affiliated operating companies, including Rio Grande Pacific Transit Group and Rio Grande Pacific Technology. Responsibilities will include track, right-of way, bridge and signal system inspection and maintenance services for the 32-mile commuter rail section of CapMetro’s railroad corridor. RGPC will be responsible for providing all equipment, parts, supplies, qualified personnel, administrative, regulatory compliance and management services necessary to maintain the Red Line between Leander and downtown Austin.

“We look forward to bringing our considerable freight and commuter rail experience to this procurement and providing seamless and professional engineering and signal practices and knowledge to CapMetro,” said RGPC Founder and CEO Richard Bertel. “We see this as an opportunity to provide a true partner to CapMetro while also expanding RGPC’s footprint in the transit operations and maintenance marketplace.”