MBTA completes testing and commissioning of Red Line’s new digital signaling system

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has successfully completed infrastructure improvements along the Red Line Ashmont branch and Mattapan Line. The agency says the service suspension allowed crews time to perform testing and commissioning work for the Red Line’s new digital signal system, track and tamping work and major power infrastructure upgrades.

This work took place during the recent service suspensions between Broadway and Ashmont on the Red Line and between Ashmont and Mattapan on the Mattapan Line. The MBTA says all the work completed will improve system resiliency, modernize aging infrastructure and support continued reliable service for Red Line and Mattapan Line riders.

“I’m proud of the MBTA for completing another major step in modernizing the Red Line, which leads to improved reliability for all of our riders,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “I want to thank our crews for their work and to our riders for their patience while these valuable signal, track and power upgrades were completed.”

The agency says the Red Line’s new digital signal system has modernized the train control infrastructure, improved operational reliability and will enhance the overall rider experience long-term through more reliable service.

In addition to signal work, the agency says that crews performed track and tamping work between Savin Hill and Fields Corner to improve ride quality and strengthen long-term infrastructure reliability along the Ashmont branch. Through this tamping work, a speed restriction that was in place since last August was removed.

During the Mattapan Line suspension, the agency also notes that crews completed upgrades to the Codman Yard Facility power substation, which powers the Mattapan Line.

As a result of unincumbered access to tracks and stations for less than five days, a variety of additional infrastructure and maintenance work also took place throughout the service suspension areas to further improve the system, according to the agency, including:

Bridge and retaining wall inspections were completed at various locations.