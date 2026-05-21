UTA to kick off summer of state of good repair upgrades

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says it will launch its summer construction schedule this month, beginning with the extension of the S-Line streetcar and the rebuilding of the 2100 South grade crossing. The agency says these projects support UTA’s State of Good Repair (SGR) plan and commitment to prioritizing safety, system upgrades and overall improvement.

UTA notes that its 2026 maintenance and construction plan focuses on keeping lines in a state of good repair. These projects will work to update existing infrastructure, complete repairs and perform maintenance in an effort to ensure the system continues to provide safe and reliable service for all UTA riders.

S-Line extension

UTA notes that S-Line extension will further the line approximately 0.25mile across Highland Drive and will include the building of a new station near Highland Drive and Simpson Avenue to serve the Sugar House business district and the University of Utah Sugar House Health Center. Construction of the S-Line extension is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

2100th SGR

UTA says the rebuild of the 2100 South grade crossing will consist of rail replacement and infrastructure upgrades that is expected to take just shy of a month to complete. The agency notes that riders should expect delays of 30 minutes or more.

Other upcoming projects include:

600 South Grade Crossing SGR : UTA is also set to rebuild track at the 600 South intersection, a project expected to take about a week. Riders should expect delays of 15 to 30 minutes.

: UTA is also set to rebuild track at the 600 South intersection, a project expected to take about a week. Riders should expect delays of 15 to 30 minutes. East 9th Avenue Curves SGR: Expected to take just over two weeks, UTA is also planning on cleaning ballast, replacing worn rails, realigning and resurfacing track where the alignment makes an S-curve bend as it transitions from 400 South eastward toward the University of Utah. Riders should expect delays of 15 to 30 minutes.

Riders can find full detour details on the UTA’s website.