Colorado transit boards reach agreement with BNSF for passenger rail service between Denver and Fort Collins

After multiple months of negotiations between the Joint Service Executive Committee and BNSF Railway, all governing boards involved have voted in support of the term sheet agreement with BNSF that would allow for three daily round trips between Denver and Fort Collins, Colo., while also making appropriations to advance to the design phase of the project.

The term sheet establishes the key terms for a 25-year access agreement, which would allow for that daily service between Denver and Fort Collins with no new taxes at nearly half the cost of previous studies, according to the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD).

“Today's agreement is a big step towards delivering three daily round trips between Denver and Fort Collins, giving Coloradans transportation options to save us time and money while reducing traffic and pollution,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “With no new taxes, and at nearly half the cost of previous studies, this agreement proves that through partnership and collaboration, passenger rail service across the Front Range is not a far-off dream, but a reality. I thank BNSF for their steadfast collaboration, and the Joint Service Executive Committee and Lisa Kaufmann, our lead negotiator, for putting in the hard work to deliver this long-overdue service for Coloradans.”

The Colorado Transportation Investment Office (CTIO) and Denver RTD also included an initial appropriation to move the project into the design phase for needed capital improvements. The agency says the term sheet sets the stage for all partners to finalize a formal access agreement by June and to take the steps to initiate the design phase. Senate Bill 24-184 set a goal of commencing service by January 2029, and according to Denver RTD, this vote keeps Colorado on the path to achieve this goal.

“BNSF is proud to take this important step with the state of Colorado, moving us closer to bringing new intercity passenger rail service to communities along the Front Range,” said BNSF Assistant Vice President of Passenger Operations Jim Tylick. “As the nation’s largest host of passenger rail service, we’re committed to working together to deliver safe, reliable transportation that strengthens mobility and opportunity across the region.”

According to Denver RTD, the 25-year joint service term sheet framework fulfills the promise made to voters in its 2004 FasTracks proposal by bringing together all six public partners—the Transportation Commission, the CTIO, Clean Transit Enterprise (CTE), Front Ranger Passenger Rail District Board and the Denver RTD Board—to share resources and expertise and streamline track sharing with BNSF, planning around current and already-planned parking and transportation infrastructure. The agency says this agreement created an efficient delivery model at half the cost of previous studies, with no new taxes.

"[Denver] RTD’s Board of Directors has provided clear direction to negotiate alongside state partners on a path forward to delivering passenger rail service from Denver to Longmont," said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson. "Approval by the board to contribute agency funding for 90% design marks another important milestone and establishes the basis for firm cost estimates and a clearer project understanding, both of which are essential for evaluating potential future agency funding contributions."