MassDOT completes Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge superstructure replacements project nine months ahead of schedule

The Avenue Bridge superstructure replacements project in Boston and Somerville, Mass., was completed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). The department notes the project was delivered nearly nine months ahead of schedule and replaced two deteriorated bridge superstructures that carry vehicles and pedestrians over the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Orange Line and Commuter Rail. The project also upgraded transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure along the corridor.

“We are focused on delivering transportation projects faster so people can get where they need to go safely and reliably,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “By completing this project months ahead of schedule, we are reducing disruptions for residents and businesses while improving transit access, road safety and connectivity in Boston and Somerville. This is exactly the kind of coordinated, results-driven work we are delivering across Massachusetts to modernize infrastructure and move projects forward.”

According to MassDOT, each bridge now features dedicated sidewalks, protected bike lanes and bus-only lanes, improving safety and access for all users. Pedestrian, bicycle and transit accommodations were also upgraded on Lombardi Street between Broadway and Mystic Avenue, on Broadway and Maffa Way between Lombardi Street and Caldwell Street and between Sullivan Square Station and Mystic Avenue.

"MassDOT and the MBTA are pleased to deliver this critical project for Maffa Way, Mystic Avenue and the surrounding roadways, with improvements to safety, accessibility and mobility for all road users along this busy corridor," said MassDOT Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. "Thanks to strong collaboration between MassDOT, the MBTA, our municipal partners, Keolis, CSX and our contractors, we are completing this work nearly nine months ahead of schedule and providing enhanced multimodal access, transit efficiency, and safety. Under the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we are committed to making strategic investments that repair aging infrastructure and deliver reliable transportation options for residents, commuters and businesses across the commonwealth."

MassDOT notes the previous bus lanes on Broadway eastbound between Lombardi Street and Sullivan Station and the turn lane between Sullivan Station from Mystic Ave have been upgraded and expanded to improve reliability and efficiency. New bus lanes have also been added on Mystic Avenue westbound and Lombardi Street southbound. The bus lanes help Routes 85, 89, 90, 95 and 101 run more safely and with more consistent travel times and support operations between Charlestown Garage and Sullivan Station to help guarantee trips start on time.

“Completion of this project is really two success stories wrapped in one: first, the two bridges are now configured to truly and safely meet the multi-modal travel demands of today, and second, it represents the result of an unprecedented level of coordination involving the cities of Boston and Somerville, the MBTA, Keolis, Amtrak and CSX to allow work to occur in one of the most complex locations in Massachusetts,” said MassDOT Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “I want to thank the highway division team members from District 6 for their proactive and sustained leadership on this dynamic project and for their efforts to be creative and innovative in finding ways to get this project done nine months early while simultaneously working around multiple active rail lines.”

According to MassDOT, transit signal priority (TSP) is installed and activated at the intersection of Mystic Avenue at Grand Union Boulevard and Lombardi Street and the intersection of Broadway at Lombardi Street, reducing delays at red lights and helping buses move more efficiently through congested areas. MassDOT says the addition of the TSP infrastructure measures helps support Better Bus Network changes, allowing the MBTA to continue to grow bus service. The most recent addition being Route 85, which replaced Route CT2 and has a new connection to Assembly that now runs through bus lanes.

Construction began in spring of 2024 and reached full beneficial use in December of 2025. Remaining work includes final punch list items and will be completed by winter 2026. The construction cost was approximately $54.9 million, with an additional $19 million for busing and rail outage support.