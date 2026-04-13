SEPTA cuts ribbon on rebuilt Ardmore Station

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) cut the ribbon at the new Ardmore Station on the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Line.

Service to the new station began on March 23. The station was rebuilt as part of SEPTA’s Station Accessibility Program, making the station ADA accessible with new elevators, ramps and high-level platforms.

“We are excited to welcome riders to the new Ardmore Station,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth Lawrence Jr. “I want to thank the Ardmore community and our federal, state and local funding partners for their support and patience throughout this project. This new station will enhance the experience of taking Regional Rail to Ardmore or transferring from the many nearby bus routes.”

SEPTA notes that Ardmore is one of the most heavily traveled stations on the Paoli/Thorndale Line, noting it has the highest regional rail ridership with an average of more than 14,000 weekday passenger trips.

“The new Ardmore Station is another example of what we can deliver with capital dollars,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “This major investment in station accessibility highlights the critical infrastructure work that is needed to maintain and modernize the system and improve the experience for our customers.”

Beyond accessibility enhancements, other improvements include the new inbound station building; outbound shelters; passenger amenities; new lighting, signage and landscaping; and stormwater management.

“The Shapiro Administration knows that this station is just one example of public transit’s importance to Pennsylvanians and our local economies, allowing workers to get where they need to go so they can provide for their families,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll. “I am pleased that Commonwealth investments helped to make this project possible, because funding for projects like this—not just the funding that keeps operations going—is critical to safety, accessibility and meeting riders’ needs.”

Service continued during construction, which began in 2019. SEPTA notes that the work was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which later led to supply chain issues that impacted the arrival of materials. Crews also only worked at night, so trains could still operate during the day.

The total cost of the project was $60.6 million, including design, support and construction. The station was last rebuilt in 1957 to replace the original, 1870s-era building.

“Projects like Ardmore underscore what can be achieved when agencies work together with a shared commitment to putting customers first,” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure Access and Investment Tom Moritz. “Amtrak is proud to continue serving the Ardmore community alongside SEPTA, and we look forward to welcoming customers to this renewed and expanded station aboard the Keystone Service.”