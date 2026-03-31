Sound Transit selects Hoffman Construction Company for new operations and maintenance facility

The Sound Transit Board has greenlit a progressive design-build contract with Hoffman Construction Company of Washington for the agency’s Operations and Maintenance Facility South (OMF South). The new facility will be located on about 70 acres at South 336th Street in Federal Way. When complete, estimated by the agency in 2032, the facility will house maintenance and operations equipment and staff in support of the agency’s light-rail vehicle fleet.

“Advancing this project through progressive design-build is another example of how Sound Transit is responding to the board’s directive to leverage best practices from our peers and industry to deliver cost-effective projects on schedule,” said Sound Transit Deputy CEO and Chief Capital Delivery Officer Terri Mestas. “This delivery method will help us better collaborate with our industry partners to manage risks, control costs and streamline decision-making—continuing our efforts to make Sound Transit an owner of choice in the region.”

The project, covered under the $350 million Hoffman contract award, includes final design, site preparation, roadway improvements, long-lead material procurement and construction staging and support facilities.

The agency notes that the project’s baseline budget and the additional cost of completion will require additional action by the Sound Transit Board.

Sound Transit says that OMF South will support future service levels across all Link lines. The facility is being designed to provide space to store, test, commission and maintain at least 72 new 95-foot-long Series 3 light-rail vehicles and will include a maintenance-of-way building and other support facilities. The agency notes that the mainline track will provide access to the OMF South facility building and yard. Once complete, the facility is estimated to employ more than 600 people.